Good morning, commuters!
It's slippery. All that thawed liquid is becoming slick by the increasing winds and dropping temperatures.
There's a bit of flurry action this morning as well, so I expect the commute to be rather treacherous and slow.
There's a winter weather travel advisory in place for Ottawa-Gatineau, along with Renfrew and Lanark counties.
Two to five centimetres of snow could fall and get blown around before the morning commute is done.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
