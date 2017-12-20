Good morning, commuters!

It's slippery. All that thawed liquid is becoming slick by the increasing winds and dropping temperatures.

There's a bit of flurry action this morning as well, so I expect the commute to be rather treacherous and slow.

There's a winter weather travel advisory in place for Ottawa-Gatineau, along with Renfrew and Lanark counties.

Two to five centimetres of snow could fall and get blown around before the morning commute is done.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.