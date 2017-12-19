Good afternoon commuters!

Traffic today is a Doug Hempstead and Andrew Foote co-production.

It was a grim start to the day. The traffic phone started ringing at 5:10 a.m. — a full hour before the first on-air update.

Roads were snow-covered, icy, or both. Buses and trucks jackknifed and vehicles slid around. Some drivers phoned and wrote in to call it the worst commute they've seen in a long time.

DESCRIPTION: Driver says roads are "like driving on marbles" this morning. #otttraffic — @cbcotttraffic

The City of Ottawa said a band of snow hit around 5 a.m. and couldn't be cleaned in time for the morning rush hour. Eight centimetres had fallen by 8 a.m.

It has since stopped snowing and if you're looking for positive news heading into the afternoon, the city's bylaw department says it doesn't look like the overnight parking ban will be needed tonight — streets should be clear by then.

It's still quite slick on local roads and sidewalks, though. Temperatures have gone above 0 C.

By the time we drop below zero again around 8 or 9 p.m., many people will be settled at home.

Good luck!

Live blog

