What a sight to behold this morning. My Jeep said the temperature outside was –21 C, but there was a large city crew outside working to repair a broken water main on Richmond Road, which has been an issue since Thursday morning.

For you, the traffic impact could be significant — as it was Thursday afternoon. Richmond Road is down to just one lane with alternating traffic around Cleary. That's east of Woodroffe near the Polish deli.

I'm still getting your emailed traffic gripes and observations. Elizabeth sent me one this week after one of the snowy commutes. She writes:

"I have a traffic gripe from this morning's drive into Kanata from Carleton Place. Both Highway 7 and 417 are covered in snow making the visibility poor and road conditions abysmal. Drivers continue to insist on speeding their way in and passing everyone who has adjusted for the road conditions (myself included) and weaving their way in and out. I saw one pick-up truck on the 417 that was so quick to pass everyone that it went into the merge lane and soon after realized that it was coming to an end.

"There was a ... truck speeding up behind me on the 417 and he was coming up behind my car way too fast for the road conditions. I sped up even faster because I did not want him to careen into me. At the last minute, he merged into the next lane and passed me.

"I eventually caught up to all these drivers who were so anxious to pass when they came to a halt in the traffic as it built up near the Eagleson Park & Ride offramp. On days like today, I am so glad that I only have to drive to Kanata and take OC Transpo the rest of the way to work!

"On another note, I need to call out those drivers who use the Eagleson Park & Ride as a carpool lot. There are signs clearly posted that it is not to be used as a carpool lot yet every morning there are countless trucks and vehicles using it for carpool. This morning I saw a pick-up truck park and then jump into a white van that was waiting for him. This lot is already bursting at the seams with a lack of spaces for drivers and cars and should not be used as a carpool lot for drivers who are not using the OC Transpo system.

"One more thing, I found a set of keys (one for a vehicle and three other keys) on the ground at the Eagleson Park & Ride on Monday morning and gave it to an OC Transpo bus driver. So if anyone has lost their keys, contact OC Transpo Lost & Found."

