Good morning, commuters!

It is cold. I say this having just returned from a coffee run in nothing more than a hoodie and jeans. Thank goodness for the breakfast sandwich in my pocket on the way back. Things could have gotten very Jack London.

With the cold comes certain driving rigours. There is much black ice and the sidewalks are unpleasant.

There's also heaps of salt down — so you'll be leaning heavily on the washer fluid trigger today.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.