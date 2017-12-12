Good morning commuters!

Everybody's got their winter tires on, their washer fluid jugs are full and they've left early for work — maintaining plenty of space around their fully-lit, brushed-off vehicle. Right? Right?

Do these things and you'll be fine today. There weren't any overnight parking restrictions last night and today all school buses are running in Ottawa.

There are a few school bus cancellations outside the city. Buses are cancelled for students in the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, as well as students with the Upper Canada District School Board.

Have a good day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.