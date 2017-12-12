Good morning commuters!
Everybody's got their winter tires on, their washer fluid jugs are full and they've left early for work — maintaining plenty of space around their fully-lit, brushed-off vehicle. Right? Right?
Do these things and you'll be fine today. There weren't any overnight parking restrictions last night and today all school buses are running in Ottawa.
There are a few school bus cancellations outside the city. Buses are cancelled for students in the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, as well as students with the Upper Canada District School Board.
Have a good day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
REDUX: Eagleson still reduced to one lane in each direction from Stonehaven to Palomino in Kanata due to a broken sewer line. #OttTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZoLZe27t18—
@cbcotttraffic
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.