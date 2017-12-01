Good morning, commuters! And happy December!

Eagleson Road is still reduced to one lane in each direction from Stonehaven Drive to Palomino Drive in Kanata due to a broken sewer line.

REDUX: Eagleson still reduced to one lane in each direction from Stonehaven to Palomino in Kanata due to a broken sewer line. #OttTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZoLZe27t18 — @cbcotttraffic

Roadwork that's been happening since the fourth of July is wrapping up today on westbound Dynes Road.

Loretta Avenue South is also reopening after a long rebuild.

Keep an eye out for holiday parades in communities such as Osgoode, Orléans and Stittsville this weekend.

Lastly, it's Project Give day at CBC, our annual charity drive for the Ottawa Food Bank. Traffic updates on the radio are coming live from the Parkdale Food Centre — I've forwarded my phone calls so I'll still get them from here.

Have a great day!

