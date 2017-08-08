Good morning, commuters!

It's supposed to be a nice day, and I expect the decent/light traffic volumes we've seen will continue because it's a short week. Many folks have probably opted to take the whole week off.

That said, the construction holiday is officially over in Gatineau and Quebec, so it could be busier across the river.

Here in Ottawa, paving and resurfacing continues on Richmond Road — on the bridge over the 416, between Carling and Pinecrest as well as behind the Lincoln Fields mall. The 174 re-opened yesterday between Orleans and Cumberland.

Have a great day!

