It's starting out dreary and wet, but is threatening to get windy and warm. None of these conditions are particularly great for commuting — by any means.

The other thing which makes commuting tricky is closed roads. That's something which happens tonight on the 174 east of Orleans. The 174 closes between Trim and Cumberland tonight at 10 p.m. until midnight Monday for some private development work. You'll need to detour via Old Montreal Road for the long weekend.

Live blog

