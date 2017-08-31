Good day, commuters!

We're in a period of adjustment — some schools are back in session, meaning some buses are on the road, but not all. And more kids are walking and biking to school, but not all of them. Lots of folks are done their summer vacations, but not everyone.

The school year begins in earnest this coming Tuesday.

It will be busy but we're ramping up. The good news, so far, is there haven't been many collisions during this transition from light rush-hour volumes to slower, longer commutes.

Much of the heavy summer construction is ending as well. The new stuff announced yesterday shouldn't be much of a hindrance.

They never did start the promised widening of the 417 between Carling and Maitland. This remains the tightest part of the cross-city commute at any time of day.

If there's part of your commute you'd like to talk, vent or gripe about, write to me at the contact info below.

Have a great day!

