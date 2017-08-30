Good day, commuters!

It's a little foggy out there this morning. I personally noticed it around Holly Acres and the 416. Make sure you leave extra space and keep more than your running lights on.

Yesterday was the first day of school for many students, more will share that experience today, and all kids will be back by Sept. 5.

Expect more traffic, more school buses, more cyclists and more pedestrians.

Have a great day!

