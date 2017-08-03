Good morning, commuters!

Paving and lane reductions begin today on Richmond Road between Carling and Pinecrest — expect slow downs there until the end of the month. Up the street, major roadwork continues along Richmond in front of the Metro and the Pizza Pizza.

Earlier this week I told you about a planned closure of the 174 between Trim Road and Cumberland for "private development" this weekend. Kevin wrote to me. He's not happy.

"I can't believe they're closing the 174 on a holiday weekend when thousands of people will be trying to use the Cumberland ferry to get to and from Quebec. I live in Cumberland and expect to see a traffic nightmare on Old Montreal and even Dunning as people try to use Innes as an alternate route. The Farmer's Market on Saturday should be particularly hellish and I foresee some frayed nerves and short tempers," Kevin said.

Have a great day!

