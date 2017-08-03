Good morning, commuters!
Paving and lane reductions begin today on Richmond Road between Carling and Pinecrest — expect slow downs there until the end of the month. Up the street, major roadwork continues along Richmond in front of the Metro and the Pizza Pizza.
Earlier this week I told you about a planned closure of the 174 between Trim Road and Cumberland for "private development" this weekend. Kevin wrote to me. He's not happy.
"I can't believe they're closing the 174 on a holiday weekend when thousands of people will be trying to use the Cumberland ferry to get to and from Quebec. I live in Cumberland and expect to see a traffic nightmare on Old Montreal and even Dunning as people try to use Innes as an alternate route. The Farmer's Market on Saturday should be particularly hellish and I foresee some frayed nerves and short tempers," Kevin said.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.