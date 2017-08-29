Good day, commuters!

It's the first day of school for French public and French Catholic kids in Ottawa, as well as most schools in Gatineau.

As such, be on the lookout for more cyclists, pedestrians and school buses.

There may also be parents turning cartwheels in the front yard.

In the end, it means a busier commute — one which will get even busier Sept. 5 when all kids are back to school.

But things should move more freely on Richmond Road between Pinecrest and Carling, as it's fully re-paved now. Very nice there, in fact. A tremendous improvement.

Paving is nearly complete on the Richmond Road bridge over the 416 as well.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.