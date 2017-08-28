Good morning, commuters!

It's the last week of reasonably light morning commutes in Ontario, but buses are back on the roads in Quebec and at some schools in Ottawa this week. Tomorrow is the day, for most of those affected.

All kids will be back to school by Sept. 5.

Richmond Road is back open again, and so is Wellington near the Parliament Buildings, after a very busy, rain-free weekend of events.

There is some new construction to be mindful of, especially if you travel through the Fisher-Shillington area.

Deer Park Road closes today between Fisher and Forest Park avenues until Sept. 22.

There are lane reductions starting today on Fairlawn Avenue between Lenester and Carling avenues until Thursday.

And, Tunis Road is reduced between Anna and Fisher avenues until Thursday. That's south of Carling.

Have a great day!

