Good morning, commuters!

I expect a decent commute today, but there's plenty of stuff happening this weekend to be mindful of, in terms of being able to get around.

First off, Boulevard Alexandre-Taché will be closed to traffic between St-Joseph Boulevard and Millar / Hadley Street in Hull starting at 11 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Monday.

Local traffic will be allowed through, but otherwise the route is closed for excavation and paving.

In Ottawa, part of Richmond Road will be closed for the Westboro Fuse festival from Saturday morning until Sunday night.

You can expect heavy traffic around Lansdowne Saturday afternoon when the Redblacks host the BC Lions. A similar story happens Sunday afternoon when the New York Bulls are in town to play the Fury.

An event called Canada`s Table will cause closures around Parliament Hill from Saturday night until Monday morning.

And the Pride parade happens Sunday at 1:30 p.m., bringing closures downtown from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.