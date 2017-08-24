Good morning, commuters!

Not a whole lot to warn you about this morning — no significant new construction apart from the continued resurfacing of Richmond Road between Pinecrest and Carling. It's still quite slow as well on Prince of Wales just south of Hunt Club where resurfacing is nearing completion.

A reminder that a section of Kirkwood will be closed this weekend south of Byron.

It didn't go unnoticed yesterday that I got a little jab in at Ottawa drivers, after some folks were on CBC Radio's All In A Day trying to attract people to move to Lunenburg County. One of their pitches is the commuting is pretty easy there.

I joked that it wouldn't be if Ottawa drivers moved in.

People often talk about where the worst drivers are, but I'm curious about anywhere you've been where they've been noticeably, remarkably great. Can you think of somewhere? Can you think of a reason why that might be?

