Let's all hope for drier travels today. I got caught in deluges — twice — with the sides of my Jeep top removed. Had to take some rubber floor plugs out to drain the rain. My carpet is nice and clean now, at least.

There may still be some big puddles around, so watch out for those. Puddles are not only a don't-splash-the-pedestrians-and-cyclists issue, but they may be unsafe to ride through on your bike. Sometimes (though more often in spring) puddles can hide dangerous potholes.

There were trees down, wires down, power outages and traffic signals on the fritz — oh, and that protest at the U.S. Embassy was postponed to today. So, that happens at noon. It's safe to expect a big crowd and tie-ups starting after 11 a.m. on Mackenzie and Sussex.

