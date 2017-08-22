Good morning, commuters!

The top layer of asphalt has been ripped up off of Richmond Road between Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road. The city's website suggests this section should be repaved by the end of the month.

Until then, it will be rough and you can expect more lane reductions as crews continue to dig up and reset the storm sewers.

Yesterday the NCC announced the closure of the Lac Leamy pathway to Boulevard Fournier until 2018 due to construction. This, obviously, affects pedestrians and cyclists in Gatineau.

Meantime, yesterday the province began roadwork in Chelsea on Highway 5 North, near the Old Chelsea Road bridge.

Work happens each day from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until Friday. As a result, the right lane and shoulder will be closed and the speed limit will be 90 km/h.

But, that's about it for new stuff — have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca and he'll see it when he's back.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.