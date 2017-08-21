Good morning, commuters!

Happy eclipse day — which, by the way, happens outside of peak commuting times.

Those who commute from or through Bells Corners will notice crews painted all the lines on the newly repaved Robertson Road overnight. That means the roadwork is complete from Westcliffe to Baseline now. The only bit that remains is the work on the bridge over the 416, which seems to be within a week from completion as well.

Further northeast, work continues on Richmond Road between Pinecrest and Lincoln Fields mall.

There's new roadwork beginning today on Shillington, which will have fairly serious lane reductions between Fisher and Merivale until the end of September.

My thanks to Andrew Foote and Matthew Kupfer who filled in for me while I was away on vacation last week.

Have a great day!

