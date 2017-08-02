Good morning, commuters!

Well, well, well, these are the traffic dog days of summer. Absolutely nothing new doing today.

As we get closer and closer to the August long weekend, I expect volume to become lighter and lighter, especially in the morning. Adding to this effect, this is the last week of the Quebec construction holiday.

There were a couple significant construction projects which began this week. Namely, lane reductions in both directions of the 174, between Trim and Quigley Hill roads, until Friday. These happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. so culvert work can take place.

The 174 will be closed between Cameron Street and Trim Road on Friday from 10 p.m. until noon Monday, for private development work.

Meantime, work continues on Richmond Road between Holly Acres/Nanaimo Drive and Robertson Road/Baseline Road. The MTO is doing rehabilitation work on the bridge over the 416. The eastbound lane reduction will be in place daily, all day, except during the morning peak traffic hours of 6 to 9 a.m. The westbound lanes will be reduced throughout the work, except during the afternoon peak traffic hours of 3 to 6 p.m., until the end of August.

Have a great day!

