Good morning, commuters!

You can expect lighter summer volumes and not much relief from continuing construction projects. There isn't any new road work to talk about today.

The Big Bike fundraiser for the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be causing some lane reductions at the tail-end of the morning rush and into the afternoon, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The path is a loop that includes City Park Drive from Gloucester Centre to Ogilvie Road, Ogilvie between City Park and Blair Road, and Blair from Ogilvie to Gloucester Centre.

Casino fireworks start Sat.. Every year, drivers illegally park/stop on MacDonald Cartier Bridge (HWY 5) to watch. #NotSmart #dangerous — Phil Kane (@carbinekane) August 3, 2017

Have a great day!

Live blog

