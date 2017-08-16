Good morning, commuters!
Summer means volumes are generally lighter and traffic planning means not many new projects start or end in the middle of the week, so there isn't really any new roadwork (or road openings) to flag today.
Remember, tonight is another Sound of Light fireworks show on the Ottawa River and that comes with road closures, mostly in Gatineau but also on the Alexandra Bridge from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa and Gatineau police also want you to resist the temptation to slow down or stop on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge while the skies sparkle and boom after 9 p.m.
Casino fireworks start Sat.. Every year, drivers illegally park/stop on MacDonald Cartier Bridge (HWY 5) to watch. #NotSmart #dangerous— Phil Kane (@carbinekane) August 3, 2017
Have a great day!
