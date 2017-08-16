Good morning, commuters!

Summer means volumes are generally lighter and traffic planning means not many new projects start or end in the middle of the week, so there isn't really any new roadwork (or road openings) to flag today.

Remember, tonight is another Sound of Light fireworks show on the Ottawa River and that comes with road closures, mostly in Gatineau but also on the Alexandra Bridge from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Ottawa and Gatineau police also want you to resist the temptation to slow down or stop on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge while the skies sparkle and boom after 9 p.m.

Casino fireworks start Sat.. Every year, drivers illegally park/stop on MacDonald Cartier Bridge (HWY 5) to watch. #NotSmart #dangerous — Phil Kane (@carbinekane) August 3, 2017

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca and he'll see it when he's back.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.