There's new construction on Highway 417 as you head east out of Ottawa. It began at 7 p.m. Monday night.

The highway is down to one alternating lane until 2:30 p.m. today, and that pattern repeats until Friday afternoon.

But I'm hoping that light summer traffic volumes will keep that from being too much of an issue, like it did yesterday when a new construction project began on Highway 50 in Gatineau.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation's 30-seater Big Bike is in Stittsville today, so you may have to stop to let it pass on Hazeldean and Carp roads or Stittsville Main Street between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

And there's a march scheduled for tonight in downtown Ottawa, starting around Wellington and Metcalfe streets at 6:30, and taking Sussex Drive to the Alexandra Bridge area.

The city says to expect "intermittent lane closures" — apparently it's part of today's Acadian Day celebrations to match others across eastern Canada.

