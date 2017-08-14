Good morning, commuters!

There's a significant construction project starting today on Highway 50 in Gatineau. They're closing the Labrosse Boulevard off-ramp and Lorrain Boulevard on-ramp in both directions until Nov. 7.

The road is being narrowed and speed dropped to 70 km/h between the Montée Paiement and Boulevard Lorrain exits as crews work.

In Ottawa, a stretch of Fernbank Road east of Stittsville is closing between Shea Road and Robert Grant Avenue. You'll likely have to take Flewellyn Road or Abbott Street to go east-west.

This lasts for two full weeks.

You can't take Fifth Avenue in the Glebe to connect to the Queen Elizabeth Driveway until Thursday night; it's shut down from the Rideau Canal to O'Connor Street for sewer work.

Admiral Avenue is closing today only between Crerar and Anna avenues for tree removal. That's the block with St. Nicholas Adult High School.

Have a great day!

Live blog

