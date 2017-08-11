Good afternoon, commuters!

No new construction to warn you about today, but there is plenty coming to Gatineau next week. More on that Monday .

Construction continues on Richmond Road going over the 416 as well as between Carling and Pinecrest.

I expect this morning's commute to be a quiet one — it's the last day of a short week during the dog days of summer. Many folks are probably on vacation, just like I will be, starting next week.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.