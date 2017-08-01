Good morning, commuters.

Pinch, punch — first of the month.

Crews were out paving overnight on the Richmond Road bridge over the 416 near Bells Corners. Expect lane reductions there again today.

It's quite likely going to be another quiet morning commute. I suppose the only thing I've seen so far is a bit of morning mist and fog. That said, it's supposed to be hot today.

Have a great day!

Live blog

