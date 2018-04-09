Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 9
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Last week was pretty quiet, really.
I expect many folks took the week off following the Easter long weekend.
Well, I suspect we're now in for a much busier week.
The city suggests Queen Street is set to close again today between Bank and O'Connor streets.
That section had been one-way eastbound for a few weeks.
This closure will cause congestion in the heart of Centretown, especially given that the lane reductions on Elgin Street south of City Hall have another month to go before they're over.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.