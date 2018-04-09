Good morning commuters!

Last week was pretty quiet, really.

I expect many folks took the week off following the Easter long weekend.

Well, I suspect we're now in for a much busier week.

The city suggests Queen Street is set to close again today between Bank and O'Connor streets.

That section had been one-way eastbound for a few weeks.

This closure will cause congestion in the heart of Centretown, especially given that the lane reductions on Elgin Street south of City Hall have another month to go before they're over.

Have a great day!

