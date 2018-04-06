Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 6
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning, Ottawa-Gatineau commuters!
I'm filling in for Doug today on the traffic throne this potentially snowy Friday — although according to CBC weather guru Ian Black, that'll be more of an issue for the afternoon ride home.
That said, if you're concerned about highway road conditions, check the fancy maps generated by the Ministry of Transportation before you travel.
If you take Mountshannon Drive in Barrhaven, I've got some good news: that watermain and sewer installation project that's closed the street between Sutcliffe Terrace and James Long Court is expected to wrap up today.
That stretch has been closed since mid-March.
Have a great weekend!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
