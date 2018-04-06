Good morning, Ottawa-Gatineau commuters!

I'm filling in for Doug today on the traffic throne this potentially snowy Friday — although according to CBC weather guru Ian Black, that'll be more of an issue for the afternoon ride home.

That said, if you're concerned about highway road conditions, check the fancy maps generated by the Ministry of Transportation before you travel.

If you take Mountshannon Drive in Barrhaven, I've got some good news: that watermain and sewer installation project that's closed the street between Sutcliffe Terrace and James Long Court is expected to wrap up today.

That stretch has been closed since mid-March.

Have a great weekend!

Live blog

