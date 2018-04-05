Good morning commuters!

I have your recycling bin.

There is probably quite a bit of debris around after last night's heavy winds, but all the stuff that closed has reopened.

This includes Boulevard Maisonneuve in Hull, the Chaudière bridge and the Quyon ferry.

In terms of conditions, the roads are clear and dry, but watch out for a few slippery spots — especially the sidewalks.

Have a great day!

