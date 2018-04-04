Good morning commuters!

Keep it slow, especially downtown, so you don't splash your pedestrian buddies.

There will be many slushy, cold puddles with the precipitation that is falling.

School bus cancellations in the Ottawa Valley. I expect those here in Ottawa and Gatineau will see running, but delayed buses as a result of the weather.

Let's just hope it stays above zero.

Oh, the strike at Carleton is officially over, so no more pickets on Bronson Avenue or Colonel By Drive.

Have a great day!

Live blog

