If you travel between Chinatown and Hintonburg, you'll be delighted to know that big manhole project at the intersection of Somerset Street and Bayswater Avenue is supposed to wrap up today … scheduled to, at least.

There are now overnight road closures in the Glebe so crews can build that bridge over the canal:

On the Queen Elizabeth Driveway between First Avenue and Fifth Avenue,

On First Avenue between the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and O'Connor Street,

Third Avenue between the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and O'Connor Street,

And on Fourth Avenue between the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and O'Connor Street.

Meantime, it's still a bit wet out there this morning, so look out for pedestrian-soaking puddles and expect minor visibility issues.

