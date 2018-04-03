Good morning commuters!

I'm back.

Looks like there's bad weather brewing — we could be in for it just as the afternoon commute begins.

There will be road closures into the morning commute because two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Merivale Road and Viewmount Drive late last night.

Merivale Road had to be fully closed for the investigation from Colonnade to Viewmount roads until around 6:45 a.m.

That's the bad news.

The good news is there are no pickets this morning at either entrance to Carleton University, as a tentative agreement to potentially end the strike has been reached.

It's also "Easter Tuesday" so I expect volume to be a bit lighter than most Tuesdays as folks look to extend their break.

Thanks to everyone who reached out to pass along their condolences on the passing of my father, Howard Hempstead, a week ago today.

I'll be away again on Friday for his funeral.

I hope you have a great day!

