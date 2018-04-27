Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 27
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
It's a PA or PD day for many Ottawa kids.
All OCDSB students and junior kindergarten through Grade 6 OCSB students have the day off.
So do Upper Canada District School Board students.
This means, after a week of brutal commutes, the ones today should be a breeze by comparison.
Gatineau watermain fix
There are watermain repairs happening over in Gatineau today.
Rue St-Louis is closed from boulevard Maloney to rue Vallières until 6 p.m.
Local traffic is allowed on St-Louis between rue Jacques-Cartier and Vallières.
Finally, a wave to my dad who would have been 89 today.
Have a great weekend.
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
