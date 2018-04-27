Good morning commuters!

It's a PA or PD day for many Ottawa kids.

All OCDSB students and junior kindergarten through Grade 6 OCSB students have the day off.

So do Upper Canada District School Board students.

This means, after a week of brutal commutes, the ones today should be a breeze by comparison.

Gatineau watermain fix

There are watermain repairs happening over in Gatineau today.

Rue St-Louis is closed from boulevard Maloney to rue Vallières until 6 p.m.

Local traffic is allowed on St-Louis between rue Jacques-Cartier and Vallières.

Finally, a wave to my dad who would have been 89 today.

Have a great weekend.

