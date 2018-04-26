Good morning commuters!

PoutineFest starts today, so expect crowds on Sparks Street and lane reductions along the west side of O'Connor Street north of Sparks.

Sections of the Alexandra Bridge boardwalk will be reduced today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., affecting pedestrians and cyclists.

Until June, you can no longer make a left turn from eastbound Laurier Avenue to King Edward Avenue northbound (by the fire station in Sandy Hill).

A reminder that lane closures began this week — until October — on Old Tenth Line Road between St. Joseph Boulevard and Tenth Line Road in Orléans.

There are more lane closures on Tenth Line Road between St. Joseph Boulevard and Innes Road.

If you use the secret way in from Kanata on Timm Road, there are lane reductions eastbound between Eagleson Road and the Haanel Drive cut-through to Hazeldean and Robertson roads.

