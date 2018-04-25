Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 25
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Here's another reason to use a bike for at least part of your commute: the price of gas has gone up another two cents in most places overnight.
I spotted some stations selling at almost $1.38 a litre for regular.
To make matters worse … it's raining.
Expect there to be more vehicles and poorer visibility on the highways.
On top of that, it's spring, so many of the lines on the road are faded, meaning you'll have a difficult time this morning.
But at least it's not snowing, right?
At least I'm not on fire, either … or a werewolf.
Have a good day.
