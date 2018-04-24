Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 24
Expect delays and traffic disruptions downtown this afternoon.
There will be a demonstration starting on Parliament Hill followed by a march around 1 p.m. to MacDonald Gardens Park at 99 Cobourg St. in Lowertown, near the Turkish embassy.
Police will do rolling road closures along the route on Wellington, Rideau and Cobourg streets.
From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wurtemburg Street will be closed between Rideau and Heney streets.
Heney Street will be closed between Wurtemburg and Cobourg streets.
Is it expected that the area of the MacDonald Gardens Park will be impacted from about 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There will be no parking on residential streets immediately around MacDonald Gardens Park all day.
Commuters are asked to avoid the area or take an alternate route whenever possible.
This is the annual march on the anniversary of the start of the Armenian genocide.
