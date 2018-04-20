Good morning commuters!

It's 420, so expect a big crowd to descend on Parliament Hill this afternoon for the last pre-legal marijuana demonstration.

At a press conference earlier this week, organizers said they expected to have between 15,000 and 20,000 people on the lawn for speakers and other events, beginning at 2 p.m. and extending to 5 p.m.

There will be traffic tie-ups because of the twist-ups, but police will be out to keep things moving.

Police said they expect delays around the hill and possibly near Major's Hill Park.

No road closures are planned.

Looking ahead

Eagleson Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Stonehaven Drive and Abbeyhill Drive in Kanata during off-peak hours from April 23 until May 18.

Intermittent lane closures are required to allow for the construction of median crossovers and for the repair of the local watermain.



Old Tenth Line Road will be subject to lane closures in each direction from St. Joseph Boulevard to Tenth Line Road from Monday, April 23 until mid-June, weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and again between 6 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The lane closures are required for the replacement of the curb and sidewalk and to repave the roadway.

Oh, and even though it has no affect on traffic, tomorrow marks the 100th anniversary of Canadian pilot Captain Roy Brown shooting down Manfred von Richthofen, Germany's illustrious Red Baron.

Now all I can hear is that Snoopy song.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.