There's quite a bit of water in the ramps to and from eastbound Carling Avenue at Bayshore Drive from firefighters who battled a parking garage blaze up the street on Bayshore early this morning.

The sidewalks are likely quite slippery along that street as well.

The results of March's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) blitz on distracted driving and speeding are in from Gatineau and Ottawa police.

They laid 2,920 charges: 167 for distracted driving in Ottawa and 213 in Gatineau.

There were 956 speeders caught in Ottawa and 1,584 in Gatineau.

