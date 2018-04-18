Good morning commuters!

Leitrim Road, Limebank Road and Fisher Avenue are open this morning after Hydro Ottawa crews repaired all the damaged hydro poles.

There's only about 100 customers without power across the entire region, so don't expect widespread traffic light issues.

Sections of traffic lanes on Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive will be temporarily closed today for the removal of Rideau Canal Skateway equipment.

Work lasts until 3

It starts at 7 a.m. on Queen Elizabeth Driveway at Fifth Avenue and continues there for two hours.

Flag persons will be on site to slow down and control the flow of traffic in the southbound lane, as needed.

Then, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., crews will be out on Colonel By Drive south of the Bronson Avenue bridge.

A 100-metre section of the southbound lane south of the Bronson Bridge on-ramp will be closed to traffic.

Flag persons will control motorists on the northbound lane of Colonel By Drive.

Crews move up the street from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to remove buildings on Colonel By Drive at Main Street.

A 100-metre section of the southbound lane will be closed to traffic.

Flag persons will control motorists on the northbound lane of Colonel By Drive.

Pathways affected

Some sections of the Rideau Canal pathways may be closed for a short period during the removal of the equipment.

Meantime, investigative work will be completed on a portion of southbound Colonel By Drive between Main Street and Concord Street North between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Flag personnel will be on site there too.

Crews want to check on possible repairs to the Rideau Canal walls near Echo Drive.

Have a great day!

