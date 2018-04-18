Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 18

Notifications

Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 18

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
This was the scene in early November when Rideau Canal Skateway buildings were being installed. Today they're being scooped back up. (David Richard/CBC)
comments

Good morning commuters!

Leitrim Road, Limebank Road and Fisher Avenue are open this morning after Hydro Ottawa crews repaired all the damaged hydro poles.

There's only about 100 customers without power across the entire region, so don't expect widespread traffic light issues.

Sections of traffic lanes on Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive will be temporarily closed today for the removal of Rideau Canal Skateway equipment.

Work lasts until 3

It starts at 7 a.m. on Queen Elizabeth Driveway at Fifth Avenue and continues there for two hours.

Flag persons will be on site to slow down and control the flow of traffic in the southbound lane, as needed.

Then, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., crews will be out on Colonel By Drive south of the Bronson Avenue bridge.

A 100-metre section of the southbound lane south of the Bronson Bridge on-ramp will be closed to traffic.

Flag persons will control motorists on the northbound lane of Colonel By Drive.

Crews move up the street from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to remove buildings on Colonel By Drive at Main Street.

A 100-metre section of the southbound lane will be closed to traffic.

Flag persons will control motorists on the northbound lane of Colonel By Drive.

Pathways affected

Some sections of the Rideau Canal pathways may be closed for a short period during the removal of the equipment.

Meantime, investigative work will be completed on a portion of southbound Colonel By Drive between Main Street and Concord Street North between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. 

Flag personnel will be on site there too.

Crews want to check on possible repairs to the Rideau Canal walls near Echo Drive.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us