Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 17
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
There's still fallout from yesterday's ice storm.
In fact, yesterday afternoon the rain turned to snow in much of Renfrew County.
All school buses are cancelled there again today.
Here in Ottawa, Limebank Road is still closed between River and Spratt roads after 30 poles came down. That should be fixed soon.
A section of Leitrim Road is still closed as well.
A power outage continues to keep the traffic signals out on Richmond Road near Lincoln Fields. In fact, there are still a dozen or so outages around the city.
As of 5:30 this morning, there were still nearly 30,000 people in the dark across the region.
Hawthorne Road southbound is still closed at Hunt Club Road.
Fisher Avenue is still closed north of Baseline Road.
Have a great day!
