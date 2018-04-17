Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 17

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Downed branches and hydro equipment closed several roads during the ice storm and some of them haven't yet reopened. (Stu Mills/CBC)
Good morning commuters!

There's still fallout from yesterday's ice storm.

In fact, yesterday afternoon the rain turned to snow in much of Renfrew County.

All school buses are cancelled there again today.

Here in Ottawa, Limebank Road is still closed between River and Spratt roads after 30 poles came down. That should be fixed soon.

A section of Leitrim Road is still closed as well.

A power outage continues to keep the traffic signals out on Richmond Road near Lincoln Fields. In fact, there are still a dozen or so outages around the city.

As of 5:30 this morning, there were still nearly 30,000 people in the dark across the region.

Hawthorne Road southbound is still closed at Hunt Club Road.

Fisher Avenue is still closed north of Baseline Road.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

