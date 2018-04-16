Good morning commuters!

Sharpen up your ice scrapers and crampons.

School buses have been cancelled across the region, but schools remain open.

The Evans commuter bus from the Seaway Valley to Ottawa is cancelled this morning as well.

There are a number of scattered power outages in the Ottawa area, most of which should be fixed by mid-morning.

You'll have to treat any affected intersections as all-way stops.

Have a great day!

