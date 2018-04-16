Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 16
Good morning commuters!
Sharpen up your ice scrapers and crampons.
School buses have been cancelled across the region, but schools remain open.
The Evans commuter bus from the Seaway Valley to Ottawa is cancelled this morning as well.
There are a number of scattered power outages in the Ottawa area, most of which should be fixed by mid-morning.
You'll have to treat any affected intersections as all-way stops.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
