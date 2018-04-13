Good morning commuters!

Friday the 13th hasn't started out on the best note.

If you're travelling to Toronto this morning, you may have some difficulty getting through Kingston.

Westbound Highway 401 is closed at Gardiners Road for a police investigation.

The OPP suggests you detour by exiting at Gardiners, going south to Princess Street, west on Princess to Wilton Road, and then north on Wilton back to the westbound 401.

Most of yesterday's puddles have dried up, but don't put those snow shovels away.

There could be a mix of rain and snow falling on the afternoon commute before a snowy, icy few days ahead.

Have a good weekend.

Live blog

