Good morning commuters!

Lots of mist and fog seen on the traffic cameras and called in by people out and about.

Some of you may have to scrape your vehicles off this morning.

Seems to me city crews got enough salt down that the roads shouldn't be slippery — I can't say the same for the pathways, sidewalks and bike routes in some places.

Come this afternoon, it will probably be raining for the second half of your commute.

No new construction to warn you about this morning.

Don't forget to wear a hockey jersey today, if you have one.

Lots of people will be doing this in support of families affected by the Humboldt tragedy.

Once more for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Humboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Humboldt</a> ... Got my jersey on. <a href="https://t.co/H68mNVZ06W">pic.twitter.com/H68mNVZ06W</a> —@DougHempstead

I get to wear my Canadiens jersey one last time this season.

Have a great day.

