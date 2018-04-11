Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for April 11
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Yesterday some of the right lane lines were redrawn on westbound Highway 417 at Island Park Drive.
The result of this is you may be forced to exit there if you're not careful.
There's also some construction on Colonel By Drive near the Bank Street overpass.
Construction continues until April 20 on Laurier Avenue West between Bank and O'Connor streets, including the bike lanes.
It's reduced to one lane with alternating traffic weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Police have been directing traffic.
