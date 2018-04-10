Good morning commuters!

Wow. Drivers sure love their fog lights in this city.

In the city. All the time. Right behind me. Not foggy. Lots of street lights.

Yep.

There are a few places I can see using them within city limits — the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway gets pretty dark.

Some suburban streets — like mine — have driveway lamp posts rather than streets lights.

But, right behind me on Richmond Road in Westboro at 4:30 a.m. is not one of those places.

I am casting judgment.

Bike & Ride

Councillor Marianne Wilkinson posted some interesting stuff yesterday about a bike-to-transit project the city is working on.

The goal of which is to introduce commuters to short, comfortable and convenient cycling routes that connect from nearby neighbourhoods to their Park & Ride station.

Some of the examples are the Greenboro, Trim and Innovation stations.

They're looking for input, which you can give here.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.