Gatineau accessible transit users frustrated with new booking system

Riders who use accessible transit services in Gatineau say they're frustrated with a new automated system that's left them with little control over when their rides will arrive.

The Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) introduced the new system two weeks ago, and some users have complained that the system now decides when they're picked up, instead of letting them schedule an appointment.

Jean Bélanger, who uses the service to get to dialysis treatments three times a week, told Radio-Canada the changes are frustrating and make the service more difficult to depend on.

It's the computer that decides now. - Jean Bélanger

He said he had to leave one of his treatments early just to be able to get home.

"I tell them what time I have to be here [at the Hull Hospital], but they decide when they come to pick me up," Bélanger said in a French-language interview.

"It's the computer that decides now."

One of the buses in STO's accessible fleet, changes to the booking system have frustrated users. (Radio-Canada/Raphaël Tremblay)

'We do not know how to react'

The Regroupement des associations de personnes handicapées de l'Outaouais, an umbrella group of associations for people with disabilities, said they knew the STO was considering changes but didn't think they'd be implemented so quickly.

Monique Beaudoin, the organization's director, said she wished STO had given her group more time to alert users.

"It affects everyone, these changes, because we do not know how to react. We do not know what to do," Beaudoin told Radio-Canada in French.

The STO said it's monitoring the implementation of the system and is looking for ways to improve.

The agency also said it takes its users' complaints seriously, and expected the system will improve over time.

OC Transpo has been studying an online reservation system for its Para Transpo network, but no decision has been made about whether to implement it.

Currently users have to call in to make their reservations and can be on hold for hours.

STO's service allows users to call or to book online.