Ski hill operators in the Ottawa-Gatineau area say they're back on track after a warm, wet and short last season.

Many hills in the area didn't really get up and running until Boxing Day in 2015 and had to shut down earlier than normal because of a lack of cooperation from Mother Nature.

"That was our latest opening in 25 years last year," said Joanne Clifford, president of Mount Pakenham Ski Resort.

"This year is more normal, to get open by the second weekend in December. We're able to have a really good Christmas holiday which is really good for the ski industry."

Clifford hopes to be open 100 days, including 75 days of good conditions, but fell about 10 days short of each target last year.

Still, they were able to manage the hill and cut back on the number of lifts they kept running some days to avoid losing money.

Ski hills in the Ottawa area are experiencing a busy Christmas break this year, with one resort's president calling it a "welcome relief" from a shortened 2015-16 season. (CBC)

"This year is a welcome relief," said Dave Saunders, president and general manager of Ski Vorlage.

Right now all of the local ski hills have several runs open and are busy with people who aren't working or in school.

"It's a completely different situation than last year," Mont Cascades general manager Pierre Bourdages told Radio-Canada on Wednesday.

"It's a very good Christmas present."

Saunders likened the industry to farming because of its reliance on the weather and need to adapt to the ups and downs that result in good and bad years.