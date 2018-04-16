Your school bus is probably cancelled today

The ongoing ice storm in the Ottawa-Gatineau region is keeping most school buses off the roads today.

School buses have been cancelled across Ottawa, Kingston, Renfrew County and eastern Ontario.

In the Outaouais, there are no buses running for the Western Quebec School Board.

Along with buses, the Commission scolaires des Draveurs, Portages de l'Outaouais and Coeur-des-Vallées have closed their schools and other facilities for the day.

