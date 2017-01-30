Muslims in the National Capital Region gathered in prayer Monday in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday evening.

They expressed their shock at the violence, but also hope that the incident was isolated and that the perpetrator will be brought to justice.

The shooting took place during evening prayers at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec) in the suburb of Ste. Foy.

Six men died and 19 people were wounded. On Monday afternoon, police arrested 28-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette and charged him with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of arrested murder.

'Welcoming and acceptance'

Two dozen men gathered on the main floor of the Ottawa Mosque Monday. Imam Samy Metwally led the prayer and mentioned the community had received dozens of messages of support in his sermon.

"We believe that anything done by a specific person, an individual, it does not go beyond that," Metwally said.

"This incident, it does not reflect our diversity, that we are very proud of as Canadians," he said. "It does not reflect the welcoming and acceptance in Canadian society."

Other people who were praying at the mosque said they were shocked by the attack.

"We believe a lot in the police, in the security of this country," Khalil Lakeh said. "The people who did this crime will be having a judgement against them."

Lakeh said he will not let the attack change the way he lives his life.

"We're talking about one person or two persons out of millions. This is not affecting anything in our lives."

"I think we're all concerned," added Ali Farhat, who also came out to pray Monday. "It was a shock for all of us but we're in a relatively safe city."

People left flowers, cards and candles outside the Ottawa Mosque as a makeshift memorial to the victims of a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City. (CBC)

Displays of solidarity

Outside of the mosque, some people left flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial. Tea lights were arranged in the shape of a peace sign.

"I don't think we're going to be exempt from violence and war and terror much longer," said Maureen Killoran said, adding she'd worked with and befriended refugee women who now live in Ottawa.

"Love is the only weapon we have left and we need to care for everybody from every country," she said.

There was also a symbol of support outside the Outaouais Islamic Centre, left by the door: a red sign inscribed with the words "Gatineau is with you" in French.

Abderrahman El-Fatihi, the president of the Outaouais Islamic Centre, said faith has given his community strength.​

"[There is] a lot of sadness, a lot of fear — but also a lot of hope that the Canadian society as a whole will move on, and we will tackle this issue all together," El-Fatihi said.

'It could be me'

Abdourahman Kahin, who leads a group called Muslim Presence, lived in Quebec City for seven years and prayed at the mosque where the Sunday night shooting happened.

Kahin said he was praying at a mosque in Ottawa at the same time the shooting unfolded. He said he didn't know if any of his teachers or friends were caught in the violence.

Abdourahman Kahin, who leads a group called Muslim Presence, lived in Quebec City for seven years and prayed at the mosque where the Sunday night shooting happened. (CBC)

"It could be me," he said. "I was surprised and shocked. I can't believe it, that that's happening in the city of Quebec ... a very quiet city."

Kahin said he's become more concerned about safety since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, pointing to a series of incidents of anti-Semitic and racist vandalism on Jewish places of worship, the Ottawa Mosque and Parkdale United Church.

Rev. Anthony Bailey, the pastor at Parkdale United Church, said these events have been a reminder of the need to speak out when people hear things that are, as he put it, "turning towards hatred."

"This is a tragedy that nobody wants to have happen in their community," Bailey said.

"We're a little concerned about some of the temperature that's growing in the world — and even on our continent — with respect to hatred and so forth."

Bailey said he would continue working with other faith groups to find strength in diversity.

"While we recognize that these things are happening, we have to not be dissuaded or swerve from our course of love," he said.