Ottawa-Gatineau hockey teams are offering their condolences after 14 people were killed in a collision involving a junior hockey team's bus in Saskatchewan

"The hockey world is a family, and this whole family is in mourning right now," said Gatineau Olympiques president Martin Lacasse, in a French-language interview Saturday afternoon with Radio-Canada.

The collision occurred Friday when a truck collided with a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team to a playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks in northeastern Saskatchewan.

In addition to the 14 dead, 15 others were injured in the crash.

"I can't do anything but sympathize and say how awful it is," Ottawa 67s head coach André Tourigny told Radio-Canada, also in French. "I have two 18-year-olds myself."

'Beyond words'

Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher told reporters it was hard to fathom what friends and family of those killed must be going through.

"In the hockey world, when you've been through junior years, you can relate to bus rides. I [was] a coach nine years in junior, and we also came close twice to tragedy," he said.

"I can't even imagine. It's beyond words."

Ottawa Senators players also shared their condolences on Twitter.



