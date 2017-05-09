Streets have become rivers, homes are lined with hundreds of sandbags, and people's lives have been turned upside down.

CBC Ottawa asked residents affected by the worst flooding in decades to share their photos and videos of the devastation in their neighbourhoods. Here is a look at the flooding from their perspective.

'Did anyone lose their boat?'

This was what Rick Tang Tong woke up to Monday morning in Gatineau. A loose boat was drifting along what used to be Moreau Street, off Jacques Cartier Street.



Flooding hits Renfrew County

Heather Maves McKenchie shared photos of how the flooding has affected Horton Township, which is located approximately 75 kilometres west of Kanata, between Renfrew and Arnprior.

A car is submerged in water near Horton Township. (Photo courtesy Heather Maves McKechnie)

Water levels have risen significantly in parts of Horton Township, approximately 75 kilometres west of Kanata. (Photo courtesy Heather Maves McKenchie)

'Everybody left': Video shows deserted Gatineau street

Fernando Forero posted this remarkable Facebook Live video Sunday showing a swollen Gatineau River that has flooded Jacques Cartier Street. The street appeared deserted as most people had packed up and fled their homes, Forero said.





Sandbags are under water

In Davidson, Quebec, Georgia Nadeau's efforts to save her home-to-be was futile against the severe flooding over the weekend.

She had sandbags outside her "dream home," but now those bags "are under water," she said Monday. The house is 75 per cent constructed.

A house in Horton Township is surrounded by floodwater. (Photo courtesy Georgia Nadeau)

